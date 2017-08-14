Samsung Galaxy S8 & S8 Plus Get August 2017 Security Patch

Samsung has begun its rollout of the Android Security Patch for the month of August, and the update is currently hitting the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. At the moment, units in Germany, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates are receiving the patch, and it shouldn’t be too long before devices in other countries are also upgraded with the latest firmware. The update packs patches for 40 Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures, of which 28 are found in the Android Operating System itself, while the other 12 are present in Samsung’s software. On top of that, the upgrade brings a number of improvements to both handsets, including enhanced auto brightness controls and more stable PC connections.

The new software package is being delivered to users as an over-the-air (OTA) update and weighs in at 600MB. If the update is ready for your device, the system will prompt you to download and install it. However, you may manually check for the update by navigating to the Settings app on your smartphone. From there, simply select “About Device,” tap on “Software Update,” and select the “Download Updates Manually” option, which will prompt the installation procedure if the latest firmware is already available in your territory. As this is quite a sizable update, it is recommended to connect to a Wi-Fi network before proceeding with its installation and make sure your device has at least 50 percent of battery left.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are Samsung’s current flagship handsets, both of which pack almost identical specs. The smaller Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2960 x 1440, while the Galaxy S8 Plus sports an identical screen, albeit with a 6.2-inch diagonal. Under the hood, the two phones feature 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which can be further expanded via a microSD card. Both smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 SoC, depending on the region. For optics, both devices get a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel OIS sensor (f/1.7 aperture, 1.4um pixel size) on their rear panels which also house a dual-LED (dual tone) flash, whereas selfies are handled by an 8-megapixel shooter. The Galaxy S8 packs a 3,000mAh battery while the Galaxy S8 Plus has a 3,500mAh one, and both shipped with Android 7.0 Nougat.