Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Now Available for Pre-Order

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is now up for pre-order at AT&T. Once again, AT&T has gotten the exclusive availability for the Active version of Samsung’s latest flagship, this time around it’s the Galaxy S8 Active. This device is largely the same as the regular Galaxy S8, as far as its internal specs are concerned, and this includes the same 5.8-inch Quad HD 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy S8 Active is available in Meteor Gray or Titanium Gold. The device is up for pre-order now, and will cost you $28.34 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next or $850 full retail.

Now with the launch of Galaxy S8 Active pre-orders, AT&T is launching a few promotions for the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Active and Galaxy S8 Plus for prospective buyers. Those that add a new line on AT&T Next and add DIRECTV service will get a Galaxy S8 for free through monthly bill payments. If you buy one of those three Galaxy S8 models on AT&T Next and add DIRECTV, you’ll get $500 towards a Samsung TV. Finally, those looking for a new smartwatch can get the Gear S2 for $0.99, or the Gear S3 for $49.99 on a new two-year contract, with the purchase of a Galaxy S8 on AT&T Next. And of course, the usual trade in promotion is still going on. So if you trade in a smartphone, you can get up to $200 off your Galaxy S8 Active (or really any other smartphone on its network).

The Galaxy S8 Active is more rugged than the Galaxy S8, which isn’t much of a surprise since the Galaxy S8 is made of glass. But the Galaxy S8 Active uses military grade materials, so that it is rugged and can be dropped and not take any damage. Samsung has also added a larger battery in this version of the Galaxy S8, bumping it up to a 4,000mAh capacity. There is also the new Activity Zone on the Galaxy S8 Active, which gives you quick access to things like the stopwatch, barometer, compass and much more. The Galaxy S8 Active can be pre-ordered from AT&T using the link below, and available in AT&T stores on Friday, August 11th.