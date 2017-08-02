Samsung Galaxy S5 Update Brings July Android Security Patch

The Samsung Galaxy S5 may be getting old, but it’s still getting some software treats and the Android security patch for the month of July is now rolling out to the device. The update comes with build number G900FXXU1CQG1 and it’s rolling out over the air (OTA), which means that it may take a while until it hits all Galaxy S5 units. OTA updates are always gradual and reach devices in stages, but the rollout should nonetheless be complete in a few days. It’s not a major update and it will not bring any new features into the mix, but it’s still best to install it because it will increase the security of the device and protect it against potential threats.

In addition to improving security, the update that is currently rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy S5 also brings some bug fixes and general system enhancements to improve the overall experience. Google started issuing monthly Android security patches after it went through a serious scare with some malware called Stagefright, which infected millions of Android devices. To ensure that handsets running on its mobile operating system are as secure as they can be, these monthly Android security patches protect against the latest threats to make sure that no exploit is left unpatched. The security updates arrive monthly even for devices that run older versions of Android.

As a reminder, the Samsung Galaxy S5 launched back in 2014 with Android KitKat on board out of the box, and it eventually got an upgrade to Android Marshmallow. Since the smartphone is already more than two years old, it is no longer receiving new versions of Android, so it will not get a taste of Android 7.0 Nougat, but it’s still supported with security updates. As always, before proceeding to download and install the latest update with the July security patch, make sure that the handset is connected to a reliable Wi-Fi or cellular connection and that it has at least 50 percent of battery life left. Device owners should receive a notification that the update is ready to install, but they can also manually check for the update’s availability by accessing the smartphone’s Settings menu, then tapping on About Device, and then finally tapping on System Updates. Getting the update over a cellular connection may incur data charges.