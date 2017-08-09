Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s Sales Roadmap Seemingly Revealed

According to ETNews, a Korea-based news outlet, Samsung has decided on a roadmap for the Galaxy Note 8 sales. This report claims that the company will start selling its new flagship on September 15, which is in accordance to previous reports. The pre-order period will be shorter than it was for Samsung’s Galaxy S8 flagships, which is quite interesting. Now, consumers in Samsung’s homeland will be able to pre-order the company’s new flagship phablet from September 1 and September 10, after which the company will start selling the phone on September 15, and we’re presuming that Samsung will ship out pre-ordered phones between September 10 and September 15, as those units will go out first.

The Galaxy S line is usually more popular than the Galaxy Note line, even though the company’s Galaxy Note-branded phones have been closing in, to a degree. In any case, Samsung had received more than one million pre-orders for the Galaxy S8 in Korea only, and it will be interesting to see whether the Galaxy Note 8 can break that record. Most people would probably say that something like that won’t happen, as the Galaxy S line is still more popular, but keep in mind that the Galaxy Note 8 will be the first Galaxy Note-branded handset in the last two years (not counting the Galaxy Note FE), and those who were planning to get the Galaxy Note 7 will probably get the Galaxy Note 8, at least quite a few of those consumers. The Galaxy Note FE did get released a while back, that is true, but that is not a true Galaxy Note release, as the Galaxy Note FE is a refurbished phone, and it was actually launched not long ago.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be announced on August 23 in New York, and the device will resemble its Galaxy S8 siblings quite a bit, though it will ship with sharper corners. The device will be made out of metal and glass, and it will sport a dual camera setup on the back. The S Pen stylus will ship along with the Galaxy Note 8, and the company’s new phablet will probably sport a 6.3-inch QHD+ Infinity display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to pack in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage, while it will be fueled by the Exynos 8895 SoC in Europe, Korea, China and some other markets. The Snapdragon 835 will fuel the Galaxy Note 8 is the US, and a couple of other regions.