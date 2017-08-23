Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Wrap Up: All There Is To Know

Samsung’s Unpacked event is over and with that came the announcements of some pretty exciting products that customers will no doubt be waiting to get their hands on. Most notably of these new products is of course the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung’s newest Note series device. The Galaxy Note 8 comes with some pretty powerful specs including the large Infinity Display, a new and improved S Pen with some awesome new features (like a currency conversion and text translation option), and the dual rear camera setup, making this Samsung’s first device to have two rear camera sensors. Also present are two of the most powerful processors on the market for mobile devices, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor for the U.S. model of the device and Samsung’s own Exynos 8895 processor for international devices.

Alongside the Galaxy Note 8 Samsung has also showed off some excellent new case options for the phone, which includes both first-party cases designed by Samsung, and third-party cases designed by a bunch of Samsung’s different accessory partners which include Incipio, Otterbox, Kate Spade, Speck, and plenty more. Samsung is also launching a brand new Gear VR headset for the Galaxy Note 8, and although a new Gear VR which comes bundled with the controller was already announced and launched earlier this year alongside the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, this newer headset will be coming to market as the Note 8 won’t fit in the one launched earlier this year.

Samsung did not show off any new wearables at Unpacked, nor did it announce a smart speaker like some were suspecting, but both a new smartwatch and the smart speaker have been confirmed by Samsung at this point, with the watch said to be getting an announcement at IFA in the coming week, and the smart speaker said to be “launching soon,” which means it could also show up at IFA, though it wasn’t stated as much. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 officially goes up for pre-order on August 24th, and it will be available for purchase officially on September 15th globally from major carriers and from Samsung in an unlocked model. There will be three different storage options and four different colors available for the phone, including Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Deep Sea Blue, and Orchid Grey. If you happened to miss anything from Unpacked, you can find everything at the links below.