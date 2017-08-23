Samsung Galaxy Note 8 US Pre-Orders Open August 24 With Freebies

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is now official, following its introduction during Samsung’s Unpacked event in New York. As a result, the latest Samsung flagship Galaxy smartphone is here and packed to the brim with premium features and specs. So much in fact that it is now time to take a look at just how much the latest Samsung smartphone will set you back, and when you can get one.

In spite of the Galaxy Note 8 having just been announced, carriers and retailers are already confirming that they do intend to stock and sell the smartphone. So if you are based in the US, and looking to obtain the Galaxy Note 8 through a carrier, then all major carriers will be carrying the Galaxy Note 8, although their pricing will differ. For those looking to pick up the Galaxy Note 8 as an unlocked model and a paid-in-full smartphone, then Samsung has yet to officially confirm the standard price, although based on carrier suggestions an unlocked model will cost in the region of $950. In either case, Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy Note 8 will become available to pre-order starting from tomorrow, August 24 from Samsung, as well as from Amazon and Best Buy. With a general availability date set for September 15. In addition, Samsung is currently running a number of promotions to sweeten the deal. For instance, Samsung has now confirmed that those who buy the Galaxy Note 8 before September 24 will be eligible to receive either a free Samsung Gear 360 camera or a free ‘Galaxy Foundation kit’ which is listed as including a Samsung 128GB EVO+ memory card and a Fast Wireless Charging dock. Not to mention, all Galaxy Note 8 units also ship with a ‘premium set of AKG earphones.’

As for a recap on what is on offer with the Galaxy Note 8, this is a smartphone that features a 6.3-inch ‘Infinity Display’ which means it is tall and slim due to the inclusion of an 18:5:9 aspect ratio. Inside, the Galaxy Note 8 comes packed with 6GB RAM, 64GB Internal storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. This is a dual rear camera smartphone and one which includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, along with a 12-megapixel secondary camera. Additional features include an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, a 3,300 mAh battery, support for Samsung’s various services, Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), and of course – an S Pen for use with the Galaxy Note 8’s various Note-only features.