Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Hits AnTuTu With Snapdragon 835

A Samsung Electronics-made device bearing the model number SM-N9500 that’s widely believed to be the Galaxy Note 8 appeared in the database of mobile benchmarking tool AnTuTu earlier today, having scored 179,000 points in the overall performance test, with that score indicating that its theoretical computational prowess will be comparable to that of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. The device was listed as featuring the Snapdragon 835, Qualcomm’s latest high-end system-on-chip (SoC) manufactured on the 10nm process node. The same piece of silicon was already found in the Galaxy S8-series models sold in the United States, which is also expected to be the case with the Galaxy Note 8. The international variant of the smartphone is said to feature the Exynos 8895, Samsung’s in-house SoC based on the same process technology, recent reports indicated.

The newly uncovered AnTuTu listing shows the Galaxy Note 8 as having a resolution of 2,220 by 1,080 pixels, which amounts to a Full HD screen with a tall aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The device should also boast QHD support that users will be able to activate manually from its Settings app. The screen of the Galaxy Note 8 should hence be just a slightly larger version of the 6.2-inch Infinity Display featured on the Galaxy S8 Plus, with Samsung’s upcoming phablet being expected to debut with a 6.3-inch panel. AnTuTu suggests that the handset features an 8-megapixel front camera and a 12-megapixel rear one, though the latter should pertain to the resolution of two sensors, as the Galaxy Note 8 is widely expected to be Samsung’s first high-end offering with a dual camera setup. The imaging system should entail two horizontally arranged sensors separated from a fingerprint scanner with a dual-LED flash unit and a heart rate sensor, according to previous recorded sightings of the Galaxy Note 8.

The Galaxy Note 8 is also listed by AnTuTu as having 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash memory which is likely expandable via a microSD card slot, whereas the smartphone was tested while running Android 7.1.1 Nougat, presumably enhanced with Samsung’s Grace UX. The Galaxy Note 8 is scheduled to be unveiled on August 23 and should hit most markets by late September.