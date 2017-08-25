Samsung Galaxy J7+ Appears Online With A Dual Camera Setup

Two seemingly official promotional posters advertising a device called the Galaxy J7+ appeared online on Friday, having originally been shared by one Taiwanese tech blog. The renders that can be seen below show what’s purported to be a mid-range device with a dual camera setup on its rear panel and is likely the same Galaxy J7 (2017) that’s been the subject of numerous rumors in recent months. According to the latest reports, Samsung opted to equip the Galaxy J7+ with a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel lens, with the two modules having an aperture of f/1.7 and f/1.9, respectively. The company just commercialized its first dual camera smartphone in the form of the Galaxy Note 8 earlier this week and if its main imaging module is any indication, the camera setup of the Galaxy J7+ will entail a wide-angle lens and a telephoto one, with the latter likely being the 5-megapixel unit mentioned above.

The top bezel of the Galaxy J7+ is said to house a 16-megapixel camera and seems to be accompanied by a single-LED flash unit, which is a relatively rare feature on Samsung-made smartphones, having most recently appeared on the Samsung Z4 powered by the company’s Tizen operating system. The two rear lenses of the Galaxy J7+ are arranged in a vertical manner and are supported by a dual-LED (dual tone) flash situated beneath them, with the phone itself also sporting a physical Home button which presumably doubles as a fingerprint reader. Additionally, the handset seems to be boasting a physical Bixby button for activating Samsung’s new artificial intelligence (AI) assistant which debuted on the Galaxy S8 lineup and is expected to expand to a number of the tech giant’s mid-range offerings and Internet of Things (IoT) devices in the coming months.

According to previous rumors, the Galaxy J7+ will be equipped with a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with a full HD resolution and be powered by the Exynos 7870 Octa system-on-chip (SoC) and 4GB of RAM, in addition to featuring 32GB of internal flash memory expandable via a microSD card slot which can double as an extra SIM tray and being fueled by a 3,000mAh battery which presumably isn’t removable. Apart from Taiwan, the Galaxy J7+ is also expected to debut in China and a number of other markets across the globe by the end of the year, with Samsung reportedly planning to offer the device in black, pink, and gold.