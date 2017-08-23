Samsung Details The Galaxy Note 8’s ‘Meaningful Innovation’

Simultaneously with the start of today’s Samsung Unpacked event, a new video has been uploaded to the company’s official newsroom channel on YouTube which highlights the widely anticipated Galaxy Note 8. The video, titled “Meaningful Innovation,” features Samsung SVP of Mobile Strategy and Marketing Justin Denison walking viewers through what drives the company to innovate and how it approaches each new generation of devices.

Denison begins by placing consumers front and center, saying that customers are the ones who provide Samsung with the basis for its innovations, as consumers are constantly looking for new ways in which technological advancements can improve their lives. Samsung seeks to fulfill that goal by allowing them to do more of what they already use their devices for, but also by using customer feedback and data to direct a search for new use cases which the customer hasn’t even thought of yet. This is where the Galaxy Note 8 seeks to thrive, with Denison touting its 6.3-inch Infinity Display which he claims will be a “terrific writing surface” for the new S-Pen. That’s important to Samsung because it’s one area of the Galaxy Note series that consistently sees feedback requesting improvements. The new S-Pen will have a tip that is the same size as a standard ball-point pen and be “incredibly responsive” thanks to improvements in the Galaxy Note 8’s processing, software, and applications. That’s all with the goal of creating a much more realistic writing experience, Samsung’s executive said.

Denison also stated that the firm is “super excited” about the new camera in the Galaxy Note 8. The main module will entail a dual camera setup, following the current trends in the industry. However, it will also feature dual optical stabilization – an industry first. That should allow for “clearer and crisper photos” even when a user needs to zoom all the way in. It is, in fact, the best mobile camera the company has ever built, Denison claims. The Samsung Note 8 is, according to him, “the most connected and powerful device” that Samsung managed to design to date, with the company hoping that it sets a new standard of quality in the industry.