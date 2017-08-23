Samsung Details The Design Philosophy Of The Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday detailed the design philosophy of the Galaxy Note 8, with the company publishing a lengthy release on why its latest flagship looks the way it does. The Seoul-based tech giant stated that the 6.3-inch Infinity Display panel of the Galaxy Note 8 allows users to accomplish things that are impossible on other devices, adding that its slim bezels were also maximally trimmed with the same goal. The lack of a physical Home button isn’t a novelty as Samsung already did away with this particular key on the Galaxy S series earlier this year, with the company now stating how this move was made to make the handset’s design feel more liberating.

The corners of the Galaxy Note 8 aren’t rounded as aggressively as those of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, with the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) explaining how its goal with this change was to “maximize” the surface of the display panel, consequently providing users with a larger area they can use without increasing the physical footprint of the device. As the Galaxy Note 8 is equipped with an S Pen which can be used for accurately interacting with any flat part of the screen, Samsung was adamant to make sure that users are given as much space as possible. The glossy finish present on all four variants of the Galaxy Note 8 was achieved with a thorough polishing procedure which also encompassed the phablet’s frame, making it both smooth and easy to hold, Samsung said. The company still recommends equipping the Galaxy Note 8 with a case to ensure that the handset is as protected as possible and has already announced a wide variety of such first-party offerings that future owners of its new Android flagship will be able to purchase.

From a consumer perspective, the Galaxy Note 8 is visually extremely similar to the Galaxy S8 Plus and will likely prove to be a superior choice for people who prefer more squarish devices. Samsung seemingly tried to find the best compromise between the highly unconventional design of the Galaxy S8 lineup and the functional characteristics of the Galaxy Note series, though time will tell whether users believe it succeeded in that endeavor.