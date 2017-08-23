Samsung Debuts Official Galaxy Note 8 Cases & Accessories

Samsung on Wednesday announced the official cases and accessories for the Galaxy Note 8 shortly after unveiling its latest Android flagship. The company didn’t offer any particular surprises in terms of protective covers and other gadgets designed for its new device and has instead simply opted to revise the offerings it already debuted for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus earlier this year. Samsung thus announced new versions of the Clear View Standing Cover, LED View Cover, Alcantara Cover, 2Piece Cover, Protective Standing Cover, Clear Cover, and the Keyboard Cover, all seven of which were made specifically for ensuring that the Galaxy Note 8 and its 6.3-inch Super AMOLED panel are as protected from physical damage as possible.

Apart from the new cases, most of which are available in a wide variety of colors meant to complement all four variations of the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung also showcased the Wireless Charger Convertible and a 5,100mAh Battery Pack which are advertised as the official accessories for the phablet, though they were already available for purchase following the release of the Galaxy S8 series. Consumers still aren’t able to get their hands on the new covers, though they should be able to pre-order them from tomorrow, August 24, which is also when Samsung and its wireless carrier and retail partners will start accepting advanced orders on the Galaxy Note 8. The company has yet to disclose the official price tags of the new accessories, though the offerings will likely be aimed at the same high-end segment that Samsung usually targets with its first-party add-ons for Galaxy-branded flagships, meaning that you should expect to pay at least $45 for the more high-end cases like the Alcantara Cover.

All of the accessories you pre-order will presumably be shipped alongside the Galaxy Note 8 which is scheduled to be released worldwide on September 15, though customers may also start receiving them alongside the phablet a few days before that date, as is often the case with early pre-orders. Samsung is positioning the Galaxy Note 8 as its ultimate mobile offering in 2017, with many industry watchers expecting the smartphone to be a massive commercial success and the only Android-powred device which may be able to challenge the upcoming tenth iteration of the iPhone which is to be released this fall.