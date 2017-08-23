Samsung Celebrates Galaxy Note Fans With A New Infographic

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday released a new infographic that’s meant to celebrate the fans of its Galaxy Note brand, something that the company is keen on doing following last year’s Galaxy Note 7 debacle, with its representatives saying as much earlier today during the latest Unpacked event which the phone maker used to announce the Galaxy Note 8. The infographic that can be seen below is based on a study that Samsung conducted earlier this year, with the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) now boasting how 86 percent of all people who own a Galaxy Note-series device claim that they “love” their handset and an almost identical percentage states that they are proud to own their smartphone and would readily recommend it to other people.

Consumers who purchase Galaxy Note devices are also statistically more likely to be excited about new product revisions, Samsung found, adding how the same demographic also strongly believes that they own a mobile device which is unique and has no issues differentiating itself from numerous other contemporary smartphones. Fans of the brand also associate it with productivity and general accomplishment, according to the same study, with this particular metric indicating how Samsung’s marketing team successfully managed to maintain the Galaxy Note’s brand image despite its 2016 setbacks. Refer to the infographic below for more insight into how Samsung’s loyalists feel about the Galaxy Note series.

Rewarding customer loyalty was one of the main themes of today’s Unpacked event where Samsung once again asked for forgiveness in regards to the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, stating that it’s now keen to return the lineup to its former glory. This was likely the last time that the company publicly talked about the Galaxy Note 7 during one of its product events and with the tech giant now offering steep discounts on the Galaxy Note 8 to all owners of the discontinued phablet, it seems that the OEM is now finally ready to put this episode behind it. Samsung’s latest flagship is an upgrade on its predecessor in almost every aspect and will go on pre-orders tomorrow, the Seoul-based phone maker said, adding that the device is set to be released worldwide on September 15.