Samsung Announces The Hypercube VR Experience In The UK

Samsung Electronics announced the Hypercube virtual reality experience in the United Kingdom, with the Seoul-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) revealing that it’s planning to support Glasgow Summer Sessions, Bestival, and Boardmasters festivals with its latest VR offering in the next two months. Being designed for people who attend music events, the Hypercube focuses on delivering an immersive live music experience and is equipped with numerous Gear VR headsets powered by the Galaxy S8, the company revealed, adding that visitors will be able to experience a 360-degree video recording of Flammable, the latest track from Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro.

The experience is meant to bring the audience closer to Biffy Clyro’s act than ever before, allowing them to explore the stage on which the band was filmed performing Flammable, Samsung’s Creative Director Ross Cairns revealed. Mr. Cairns was the one who came up with the original idea for the Hypercube that ultimately seeks to promote the company’s VR offerings by joining this emerging technology with popular music. Samsung’s Gear 360 cameras will also be on site, providing visitors with the option of taking high-resolution 360-degree selfies which they will subsequently be able to customize using the firm’s proprietary software tools. The UK branch of the South Korean consumer electronics manufacturer promised that more information on the Hypercube will be available in the coming days and while Samsung’s officials have yet to confirm this, it’s understood that participating in the experience will be free, not counting ticket costs for the aforementioned festivals.

Samsung has been ramping up its VR efforts in recent years by closely tying them to its flagship Galaxy S series of smartphones, with the company offering discounts and exclusive content to consumers who opt to purchase one of its high-end devices together with a Gear VR headset. The upcoming Galaxy Note 8 is also expected to put a large focus on this technology and its rumored 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display panel will likely be the best way to experience Samsung’s VR offerings. The phablet is set to be officially unveiled on August 23 and should become available for purchase in September.