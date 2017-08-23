Samsung Adopts Dual Rear Cameras With The Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday finally announced the Galaxy Note 8 following months of rumors and anticipation, and as expected, the new phablet officially became the company’s first smartphone with a dual camera setup. The primary imaging system of the Galaxy Note 8 has been the subject of numerous reports in recent times, and it seems that many industry insiders who covered it were served with genuine information by their sources.

The dual camera setup of the Galaxy Note 8 entails two 12-megapixel sensors arranged in a horizontal manner and supported by a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit. The entire camera module protrudes from the rear panel of the device, albeit only slightly, with the panel housing the two cameras also featuring a heart rate monitor and a fingerprint sensor, the latter of which is now farther away from the nearest lens than it was on the Galaxy S8 lineup. Despite the fact that they support the same resolution, the two sensors aren’t identical, with one acting as a primary, wide-angle lens, and the other one being of the telephoto variety. The main sensor has an aperture of f/1.7, thus being just as wide as the one found on the Galaxy S8-series devices with whom it now shares the title of the brightest mobile sensor in the industry, though not for long since LG already confirmed that the main module of the V30 will have an f/1.6 aperture. The telephoto lens found on the Galaxy Note 8 has an aperture of f/2.4 and support 2x optical zoom, Samsung confirmed. Both sensors come with independent optical image stabilization (OIS) support which should allow you to take sharp photographs even when your hand isn’t perfectly still.

The front-facing camera featured on the slim top bezel of the Galaxy Note 8 boasts an 8-megapixel resolution and has an aperture of f/1.7, in addition to featuring Auto HDR capabilities and being seemingly identical to the secondary sensor of the Galaxy S8 series. Samsung’s proprietary Camera app shipping with the phablet is also similar to the one found on the company’s flagship duo released earlier this year, having support for a variety of (live) filters and a dedicated Pro mode which allows you to manually adjust your phone’s ISO settings, aperture, and shutter speed.