Samsung Adds Night Mode, More Features To Its Mobile Browser

Samsung Electronics recently introduced a new beta version of the Samsung Internet Browser app, with the South Korean tech giant initially rolling out the latest experimental version of its service on Monday. The 6.2.00.8 beta build comes with support for a new Night Mode and a number of other features, in addition to debuting some design changes, all of which are meant to improve the overall user experience of the Android app. The browser’s floating action button now contains the option of enabling the Night Mode and the same action is available in the main Settings section of the Samsung Internet Browser.

The functionality itself is relatively similar to its counterparts that are already present in a wide variety of other Android apps, though it will likely be somewhat different once it’s finished as its current iteration doesn’t really allow for any customization and is unable to efficiently adapt certain pages to its theme, essentially making them hardly readable even in low-light conditions. Likewise, the actual implementation of the Night Mode into the Samsung Internet Browser should be radically different once the feature hits the stable channel seeing how the existing version of the service relies on a dark overlay that lowers the contrast of the entire screen.

Once you launch the latest beta build of the mobile browser, the app will greet you with a new page informing you about its support for content-blocking extensions. This particular feature has already been part of the app for a while now but Samsung is now apparently looking to promote it more actively. Native support for ad-blocking extensions is one feature of the company’s mobile Internet browser that most other popular alternatives don’t have, though Samsung didn’t spend significant effort to advertise this functionality so far. The aforementioned contrast issues with the browser’s Night Mode can be somewhat alleviated by activating its new High Contrast Mode which debuted with the 6.2.00.8 beta build, though the feature only affects websites and not menus. The beta build presumably also includes minor bug fixes and optimizations and should already be available for download from the Google Play Store in all parts of the world.