S Voice Bug Patched Via Incoming Gear S3 Frontier Update

An S Voice bug is getting patched through an incoming update to the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier, according to a user who posted about the update via Twitter. The user, who goes by the name of T-Marco on Twitter, uploaded a screenshot of the update details which states that the update includes improvements for accuracy and performance. This is also the only detail in the update changelog, so users of the Gear S3 Frontier shouldn’t expect anything else to come along with the update once it lands on their devices. That being said the update is also listed as coming in at just over 14MB, so based on the size alone it’s clear that there isn’t a lot included with this update to begin with.

The update appears to have started hitting users as of Wednesday, so there is a good chance that a lot of users have already seen the update come through to their own devices. Of course not all users may have been experiencing this bug and it may have been especially less noticeable for those who haven’t ever used S Voice on their Gear S3. It’s also reported that an update which contains this fix has been a heavily requested update from users, so it’s good to see Samsung delivering and fixing what is likely to be one of the more popular features of its most recent smartwatch.

As for the actual glitch, the issue was different for various users, with some complaining that S Voice would simply crash any time they attempted to use it while others merely had performance issues with the feature after asking S Voice to grab certain information. Also worth mentioning is that the issue initially surfaced around May, so although Samsung has now fixed it, the update did take about three months before it was pushed out to users. Despite the length of time it took though, the good news for those with a Gear S3 Frontier is that the update is available, or will be soon if it hasn’t shown up for you yet, and once the update is finished S Voice should be working without a hitch.