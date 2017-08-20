Rumored Xiaomi A1 Makes Brief Appearance On Company’s Site

Last week’s speculation that smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is working on a brand new Android One-branded device may all but be confirmed following the discovery of the device listed on Xiaomi’s own website. Previous leaks have suggested that the handset will be based on another device, which was only just recently revealed by the company – the Mi 5X. It was also suggested that the Android One handset was known within Xiaomi as the “Xiaomi A1.” What’s interesting is that a device bearing that designation was recently spotted on the company’s own website, though it appears to have been taken down since it was discovered a few days ago. That could add significant weight to the rumors.

If the rumors about Xiaomi’s A1 turn out to have been correct, the smartphone would feature relatively high-end specs for an Android One-branded device. Not least of all, the device the Xiaomi A1 is suspected of being based on features a mid-level Snapdragon 625 processor, backed up by 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. That’s powered by a 3080 mAh battery set behind a 5.5-inch full HD display, set into a metal frame. It also boasts a dual 12-megapixel camera setup on the back, with an 8-megapixel front shooter on the opposing side. That’s an interesting shift in dynamics for the Android One branding since the devices effectively take up the niche as a more affordable way to experience Android in its purest form. That’s due to the requirement that devices marketed with the branding use only Google’s Android software environment without any manufacturer skins or additional software – which is arguably what makes the Nexus and Pixel brands so popular.

It bears mention that, at least until Xiaomi officially makes an announcement, all of the rumors and speculation surrounding a Xiaomi A1 Android One handset should be taken with a grain of salt. While the rumors could certainly turn out to be true, it is equally likely that the device is something else entirely and not at all related to Android One – despite how tempting it is to connect the internal code name to that program. With that said, since the device did appear briefly on Xiaomi’s website, there is a good chance more information will be available soon enough.