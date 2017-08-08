Rumor: Xperia XZ1 Compact Will Go On Sale On September 10

The Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact has surfaced on Geekbench quite recently, and a new rumor has just surfaced claiming that the phone will become available on September 10. Many people expected Sony to introduce the Xperia XZ1 Compact during IFA in Berlin, and that still seems very likely, while the device will go on sale soon after the announcement, or so it seems. If rumors are to be believed, Sony is expected to announce the Sony Xperia X1, XZ1 and XZ1 Compact devices in the near future, and all three of those phones are expected to land at this year’s IFA, during Sony’s August 31 event.

Now, the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact is a particularly interesting smartphone, mainly due to its size and internals. It is becoming more and more difficult to find a really compact device with a small display, with high-end specifications. Well, if rumors and leaks are to be believed, the Xperia XZ1 Compact will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, which is, next to the Exynos 8895, the most powerful mobile SoC out there at the moment. The Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact will probably sport a 4.6-inch display yet again, even though this time around it is expected to ship with a fullHD (1920 x 1080) panel. Do keep in mind that GFXBench reported that the Xperia XZ1 will sport a 5.1-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) panel, so it is possible that GFXBench was wrong, and that the device listed is actually the Xperia XZ1 Compact, which would mean that the phone will ship with a somewhat larger display, but that’s not as likely, as the Xperia XZ1 Compact is expected to compete with the iPhone SE (2nd-gen), which is due to arrive in the near future, and it will sport a really small display, just like its predecessor.

Now, in addition to the Snapdragon 835 and the aforementioned display, the Xperia XZ1 Compact will pack in 4GB of RAM and a 2,800mAh battery on the inside. A 19-megapixel shooter will be included on the back of this phone, and we’re looking at the same snapper that is included in the Xperia XZ Premium. The Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact will probably be made out of metal and glass, though it’s possible that Sony might opt for a metal-only construction. This phone will ship with Android Nougat, and on top of it, you’ll be able to find Sony’s custom UI.