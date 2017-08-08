Rumor: Xiaomi Mi Note 3 To Arrive In August Or September

The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is, next to the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, Xiaomi’s most anticipated handset this year, and according to a new rumor that just popped up, the device will be announced before the end of this month, or at the very least, in September. This rumor, as many other similar rumors, comes from China, and if it is accurate, that means that Xiaomi opted to change its release cycle for the ‘Mi Note’ series of devices, as the Mi Note 2 launched back in October last year.

That is more or less all the info that the source shared, and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 was not mentioned at all. Is Xiaomi planning to host separate launch events for these two flagship phablets? Well, it is possible, the Xiaomi Mi Note 2 and Mi MIX were introduced during the same event last year, but Xiaomi might be looking to grab more attention from consumers this year by separating these two events, as consumers are now familiar with the ‘Mi MIX’ brand, and some of them are looking forward to the second-gen Mi MIX unit, as the first-gen model was rather innovative in terms of the design. Having said that, several Xiaomi Mi Note 3 rumors and leaks surfaced over the course of the last couple of weeks, and if those rumors are accurate, the Mi Note 3 will look different than the Mi Note 2, but the two devices will share some design cues.

If rumors are to be believed, the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 will sport a QHD AMOLED display which will be curved on the sides, just like the Xiaomi Mi Note 2. The size of that display is still unknown, but it is possible Xiaomi will opt to introduce a 5.7-inch Mi Note handset yet again, and the device will almost certainly be made out of metal and glass. LG is rumored to manufacture the display for the Xiaomi Mi Note 3, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor will fuel the Mi Note 3. The device is expected to sport 6GB of RAM on the inside, and its battery will probably not going to be removable. Android Nougat will come pre-installed on the Xiaomi Mi Note 3, and the company’s MIUI 9 OS will ship on top of Google’s OS.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi Note 2