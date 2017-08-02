Rumor: Xiaomi Mi 6c To Feature Surge S2 SoC, 6GB Of RAM

The Xiaomi Mi 5c arrived back in February with Xiaomi’s first-ever mobile processor, and its successor has just surfaced for the first time, along with its specs. According to a Weibo (Chinese social network) post, the Xiaomi Mi 6c will sport a front-facing fingerprint scanner, which will double as a home key, and two capacitive buttons will flank it. The phone’s side bezels will be really thin, and the device will sport flat display. The image that leaked might be just a concept render, though, so keep that in mind.

Now, the Xiaomi Mi 5c shipped with the Surge S1 SoC, which is Xiaomi’s very first, and only (at the moment) mobile processor. Well, the Xiaomi Mi 6c will ship with the Surge S2, if the source is to be believed, though that was to be expected. The Xiaomi Mi 6c is actually rumored to land later this year, so Xiaomi will not wait until Q1 2018 in order to announce this handset. The Surge S2 will, according to rumors, be manufactured using a 16nm manufacturing process, which is a considerable improvement over the Surge S1 which was manufactured using a 28nm process. The Surge S2 will include four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.2GHz, and four Cortex-A53 cores running at 1.8GHz. The Xiaomi MI 6c is said to include 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and a 12-megapixel shooter will be included on the back of the Xiaomi Mi 6c. A 5-megapixel shooter will be included on the phone’s front side, and chances are that the phone will ship with Android Nougat out of the box, with Xiaomi’s MIUI OS.

Now, do keep in mind that previous rumors suggested that the Xiaomi Mi 6c will ship with a dual camera setup similar to the one that can be found on the Xiaomi Mi 6, so we’re still not sure what exactly to expect. The Xiaomi Mi 6c probably will not arrive until late 2017, which means there’s still plenty of time for new info to surface. The device will, however, probably be made out of metal, just like its predecessor, but that’s just an educated guess. The Xiaomi Mi 6c’s pricing is expected to start at around 1,999 Yuan ($297), stay tuned for more info.

