Rumor: Samsung’s Galaxy S9 Flagship To Sport Modular Design

According to the newest rumor, courtesy of Eldar Murtazin, the Samsung Galaxy S9 might feature modular design. Now, if the source is to be believed, Samsung will use a similar approach to Motorola, so the Galaxy S9 might feature some sort of pins on its body, to which you’ll be able to attach various accessories in order to boost the device itself, like a battery accessory, or a camera accessory. Mr. Murtazin did not exactly elaborate on all this, but if what he said is true, we’ll probably see a ton of more info leak out before the device arrives in the first half of next year.

Having said that, Andy Rubin’s Essential company took the same approach with their first smartphone, the Essential PH-1. This handset is not only really nice looking due to its ‘bezel-less’ design, but it also offers pins on its back, to which you can attach various accessories, which is also similar to Motorola’s approach. The Galaxy Note 8 is due to be announced in two days, so it’s a bit early to talk about the Galaxy S9, but we’ve also seen several rumors regarding the device. Some rumors claim that the phone will ship with an in-display fingerprint scanner, while others claim that won’t happen until the second half of next year, which means that the Galaxy Note 9 might sport such a sensor. A rumor that surfaced back in June said that the Galaxy S9 lineup will ship with an 8nm Exynos SoC, and a 7nm Snapdragon processor. Another rumor, which popped up last month, said that the Galaxy S9 will sport a 5.77-inch display, while its sibling, the Galaxy S9 Plus, will ship with a 6.22-inch panel, which essentially means that the two phones will keep the display sizes of the Galaxy S8 devices.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 will probably be made out of metal and glass, just like its predecessors, and it’s possible that Samsung will only slightly change its design compared to the Galaxy S8. The Galaxy S9 handsets will pack in 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and they will probably ship with a dual camera setup on the back, and either a regular or in-display fingerprint scanner. Interestingly enough, a pressure-sensitive display had also been mentioned by a recent rumor, though it remains to be seen how accurate that info is.