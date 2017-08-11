Rumor: Nougat Update Being Tested For Galaxy C5, C7 & C9 Pro

It seems like Samsung has started to test the Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Galaxy C5 (SM-C5000), Galaxy C7 (SM-C7000) and Galaxy C9 Pro (Sm-C9000) in China, at least according to @mmddj_china, a Twitter tipster. The source did not say when will this update start rolling out to the three Galaxy C-branded smartphones, but chances are that will happen soon, maybe later this month, or in September.

Now, as most of you probably know by now, this update will bring a number of new features to the Galaxy C devices. As part of the update, the Galaxy C5, Galaxy C7 and Galaxy C9 Pro users will get an enhanced notifications setup on their devices, including a Quick Reply feature, and expandable notifications directly from the notification shade. Application permissions are also significantly improved in Android 7.0 Nougat, while the OS is also more optimized than Android Marshmallow which is currently running on the Galaxy C-branded devices we’ve mentioned earlier. That’s not all though, battery-related enhancements are also included here, and so on. Having said that, the Galaxy C5 and the Galaxy C7 handsets have been announced back in June last year, while the Galaxy C9 Pro followed in October 2016. These devices do look quite similar, especially the Galaxy C5 and the Galaxy C7, but there are some differences between these phones.

All of the devices we’ve mentioned are made out of metal, and sport a single rear-facing camera, along with a front-facing fingerprint scanner. All of them come with a fullHD Super AMOLED panels, though those displays come in different sizes. The Galaxy C5 sports a 5.2-inch display, the Galaxy C7 comes with a 5.7-inch panel, while the Galaxy C9 Pro offers a 6-inch display. The smaller handset here is fueled by the Snapdragon 617 64-bit octa-core SoC, while the Galaxy C7 comes with the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor. The Galaxy C9 Pro is the most powerful handset here, and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 653 64-bit octa-core CPU. All three of these devices have a 16-megapixel shooter on the back, while the Galaxy C5 and Galaxy C7 also feature 4GB of RAM, while the Galaxy C9 Pro packs in 6GB of RAM.