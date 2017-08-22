Rumor: Nokia 8 To Launch In China & US With More RAM

According to a new report, HMD Global might actually bring a customized variant of the Nokia 8 to China and the US. This information comes from NPU’s source “with knowledge of HMD’s plans”. Having said that, the Nokia 8 was actually announced quite recently, and one of HMD Global’s executives allegedly said that the device will not be landing to China or the US, but it seems like that’s not all that accurate, at least if NPU’s report is accurate.

Now, HMD Global actually released more than one Nokia 6 variant as well, so it would not exactly be a surprise if the company does something similar with the Nokia 8. According to the source, the Nokia 8’s customized variant will most probably ship with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in China, and that very same variant will probably become available in the US as well. The source also notes that HMD Global has important plans for the Nokia brand in China, but the US is not exactly a priority for them, though it remains to be seen how accurate is this info. It makes sense, though, as Nokia has always been really popular in Europe, Asia and MEA. The Nokia 8 is HMD Global’s first Android-powered flagship, this handset follows the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 devices which have been announced earlier this year, but neither of them comes even close to the Nokia 8 in terms of sheer power.

The Nokia 8 is made out of metal, and it features a front-facing fingerprint scanner / home button, which is flanked by two capacitive keys. There are two cameras on the back of the Nokia 8, and the device sports a 5.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display. The Nokia 8 sports 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage, while Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on this phone. IP54 certification is also included in the Nokia 8 package, and so is OZO audio. The device comes in both single SIM and dual SIM variants, and it packs in a 3,090mAh battery. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels the Nokia 8, and the device comes in a number of color variants you can choose from.