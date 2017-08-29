Rumor: Next Honor Smartphone Could Be The 7X, Not V9 Mini

Over the weekend, some images emerged of an upcoming handset from Huawei’s subsidiary Honor which was rumored to be the Honor V9 Mini, but some new information out of China tips the images to show the Honor 7X instead. There was little information about specifications of the device shown in the previously leaked images in blue, although it looked to have a screen size of around 5.5-inches. This led to speculation that it was a new and smaller version of the Honor V9 that it was photographed with, but the new details provide much more information about the phone that is now tipped to be marketed as the Honor 7X.

The phone in question appears to have been through some of the regulatory processes in China and received 3C certification, as shown in a documentation image below. Rumored specs of the device, apart from a 5.5-inch display with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080), include the Kirin 670 SoC with four 2GHz Cortex A52 cores and two 2.2GHz custom Moscow cores, paired with the Mali G72MP4 GPU for graphics processing. The handset is thought to pack 4GB of RAM, two variants of internal flash memory at 32GB and 64GB, and a 4,000mAh battery. It’s also expected to have a dual rear camera arrangement with 12-megapixel sensors, and to be running the Android 7.1 Nougat OS out-of-the-box, skinned with EMUI 5.1.

As far as its design is concerned, the phone is anticipated to have a full metal build, and the images reveal a USB-C port at the bottom edge, stereo speakers, and a fingerprint scanner on the rear of the handset. The latest leak also gives some pricing details of the smartphone now thought to be the Honor 7X, with the base 32GB variant being rumored to have a price tag of 1,499 Yuan (around $227) and the 64GB model being priced at 1,799 Yuan ($273). With the amount of information presently emerging from China, it seems probable that there will be further details on this new Honor phone soon, though it’s still unclear when the Huawei-owned subsidiary is planning to officially announce the smartphone which will presumably be available for purchase by late 2017.