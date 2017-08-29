Rumor: Moto X4 Variants To Cost $349 & $399 In North America

Motorola’s official Philippines Facebook page announced the September 2 event recently, and now the phone’s pricing has surfaced for the North American market. According to Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri on Twitter), the Moto X4 will cost $349.99 and $399.99 in the US, and quite possibly Canada. This suggests that the company will announce two variants of the phone, and based on the previous info, we’re looking at 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage models here.

Motorola Philippines will host an event on September 2, and even though the site did not confirm this is the Moto X4 announcement, the ‘hellomoto X’ part in the teaser image suggests that the company’s new mid-ranger is coming. The Moto X4 will not be as powerful as the Moto Z2 Force, not even close, but it will ship with a proper mid-range processor, most likely the Snapdragon 630, and it will be made out of metal. The device already got certified by the FCC, while it also received its certifications in Brazil as well. The Moto X4 will be a successor to the Moto X Style smartphone which was announced back in 2015, as Motorola did not announce the Moto X-branded handset last year. Having said that, some rumors suggested that the Moto X4 might drop during Lenovo’s IFA press event, but at this moment, that seems unlikely, it seems like Motorola will host a separate event for this announcement, as initially suggested.

If rumors are to be believed, Motorola’s upcoming mid-ranger will sport a 5.2-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display. The device will also include a front-facing fingerprint scanner, while Android Nougat will come pre-installed on the device. This handset is expected to utilize two rear-facing cameras, 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel shooters, while a single 16-megapixel snapper will probably be included up front. A 3,000mAh non-removable battery had also been mentioned in some rumors, and the phone will likely launch in several color variants. This handset will probably be IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, and two SIM card slots will be included as well. It’s also worth noting that the Moto X4 is rumored to cost around €350 in Europe, in case you were wondering.