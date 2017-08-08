Rumor: Meizu MX7 Will Not Launch By The End Of This Year

A new rumor has just surfaced in China, and if the provided info is to be believed, Meizu has decided not to release the Meizu MX7, at least not this year. Meizu had introduced quite a few ‘MX’ devices over the years, and until the ‘PRO’ line was born, MX-branded devices were the company’s flagship offerings. According to this rumor, the Meizu MX7 will not arrive in 2017, and the void from that phone will be filled by the M line devices, like the Meizu M6 Note which is expected to arrive in the coming months.

There are several additional M line devices that are expected to arrive this year, and in addition to that, the company is also expected to announce next-gen ‘U’ devices, successors to the Meizu U10 and U20. The Meizu M6 will probably arrive before the end of this year as well, and if previous models are any indication, it will be similar to the Meizu M6 Note, but it will be smaller, and ship with inferior hardware (compared to the Meizu M6 Note). The Meizu M6 Note actually surfaced yesterday, well, its specs did, and it seems like it will sport a similar spec sheet to its predecessor, the Meizu M5 Note. The Meizu M6 Note is rumored to arrive with a metal body, the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor, which is MediaTek’s mid-range SoC, and on top of that the device will probably land in two variants, one variant will sport 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, while the other one will ship with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage.

The Meizu MX6 was introduced back in July last year, so the company is not exactly ahead of schedule to release the Meizu MX7, which is probably why such rumors surfaced in the first place. On the other hand, the Meizu PRO 7 was announced later than expected as well, as its predecessor, the Meizu PRO 6, arrived back in April last year. It is still possible we might see the Meizu MX7, though, as several rumors surfaced a couple of months ago, but who knows, Meizu did reorganize business inside the company earlier this year, and the company might be looking to cut the ‘MX’ line, we’ll just have to wait and see what will happen.

