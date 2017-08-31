Rumor: Meizu Is Developing A ‘Bezel-Less’ Flagship

A new Meizu-related rumor has just popped up on Weibo (Chinese social network), and it claims that that company is working on a new flagship already, and that it will be a ‘full-screen’ smartphone, which essentially means that it will sport an edge-to-edge display, and quite possibly have really thin bezels above and below the display. Now, according to the provided info, the codename of this flagship is ‘Ocean’, and the source also mentioned that this handset will be fueled by one of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors.

Having said that, it’s worth noting that Meizu hasn’t been releasing Qualcomm-powered devices for a long, long time, until recently, when the Meizu M6 Note landed with the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor. Meizu and Qualcomm actually signed a global licensing deal at the end of last year, and as a result of that, the Meizu M6 Note landed, but it seems like a new Snapdragon-powered phone is coming. Now, considering this will be a flagship smartphone, it will probably be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, and chances are that it will also pack in 6GB or 8GB of RAM, though we’re only guessing at this point, as such info did not pop up just yet. Now, in addition to that, Android Nougat will probably come pre-installed on it, and on top of it, you’ll be able to find Meizu’s Flyme 6 OS. It is still unclear whether this phone will ship with a dual camera setup on the back of not, nor will it sport the company’s mBack multifunctional home key below its display. All in all, this smartphone is a real mystery at this point, we’ll have to wait for more info to surface.

Meizu’s Head of Global Marketing actually said recently that the company aims to utilize chips from all three major companies, including Qualcomm, Samsung and MediaTek, so we can expect all sorts of devices to come from this China-based smartphone manufacturer. The Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus handsets are amongst the most interesting Chinese smartphones that were released this year, as they sport a small secondary display on the back, which can be utilized in many ways. Now, it will be interesting to see Meizu’s ‘full-screen’ flagship, if this rumor is accurate, and the company is, indeed, working on such a phone.

