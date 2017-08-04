Rumor: LG V30 To Sport DSLR-Like Controls, New Quad DAC

The LG V30 is due to launch at the very end of this month, and some new info regarding this smartphone just surfaced. According to the provided info, LG Is once again planning to boost up the multimedia experience in a V series smartphone, as the LG V30 will be focused on both audio and video it seems. The LG V30 will, reportedly, sport a camera with a f/1.6 aperture (with a crystal clear lens), and it will combine that sensor with brand new Cine Video and Live Zoom effects.

Now, in addition to all that, the LG V30’s camera will include the LG-Log and Graphy features. Those two features might sound a bit confusing to some of you, considering they’re not exactly self-explanatory, but according to the provided info, these features will provide you with additional DSLR-like controls which will include specific logging and histogram features. Those types of features are usually found in professional cameras, and they’ll surely come in handy to people who are willing to play around with their smartphone’s camera in order to achieve best possible results. The LG V30 will also include a new Hi-Fi Digital Filter and Sound pre-set, and in addition to that, the phone will also be equipped with Hi-Fi Streaming with MQA. Such features will let you stream hi-fidelity audio in any file size you want, and you won’t experience any losses when it comes to compression. Hi-Fi video recording with RAM (receiver and a mic) will also be included in the LG V30 package, according to the source, which is great news if you’re planning to hook up an external mic to the LG V30.

The LG V20 included a really capable DAC, and the LG V30 will ship with a new Advanced Quad DAC, while Bang & Olufsen’s tuning will also be included in some markets. That’s pretty much all the info that the source shared, and according to it, the LG V30 will be a multimedia machine, just like the LG V20. The LG V30 will be announced on August 31, LG already confirmed that much, and the company also confirmed that the phone will sport a 6-inch P-OLED FullVision display, while the phone’s bezels will be thinner than the ones on the LG G6.