Rumor: Google Pixel 2 Will Launch On October 5 With SD836

It seems like the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel XL 2 will launch on October 5, at least according to Evan Blass aka @evleaks. The tipster not only said that the next-gen Pixel devices will arrive on October 5, but he also suggested that the two devices will be fueled by the Snapdragon 836 64-bit octa-core SoC, an SoC that has not been announced just yet. This processor will probably land in the near future, and it will be an iterative update over the Snapdragon 835, you can expect an identical SoC with a higher clock speed.

For those of you who do not remember, the Google Pixel and Pixel XL handsets were introduced in October last year, so Google is sticking to its release cycle. The company had already introduced Android 8.0 Oreo, and the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 will be the first devices to ship with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 handsets have been a subject of many rumors and leaks over the last couple of weeks, and it seems like the Google Pixel XL 2 will sport a ‘bezel-less’ display, the phone will look like a combination of the Galaxy S8 and LG G6 in terms of the design. The smaller, Pixel 2, will ship with somewhat thicker bezels, at least if leaks are to be believed, it is still possible that the two phones will ship with the exact same body, and most people are actually hoping they will, presuming that the render with really thin bezels, which surfaced a while back, is accurate.

Now, the Google Pixel 2 is expected to sport a 5-inch fullHD display, while its sibling will ship with a considerably larger panel, somewhere between 5.7 and 6 inches, probably. The Pixel XL 2’s display will pack QHD resolution, and both phones will come with AMOLED displays. The Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are expected to pack in at least 4GB of RAM, though it is possible that Google will include 6GB RAM on the inside. A 3.5mm headphone jack probably won’t be a part of the package, and the two devices are expected to be water and dust resistant.