Rumor: Galaxy S9 To Feature 4GB Of RAM, Snapdragon 845 SoC

Yet another Galaxy S9 rumor has just surfaced, and the phone’s announcement is still about 6 months away. Having said that, this new rumor claims that the Galaxy S9 will launch with the Snapdragon 845 SoC, which is quite probable as that will be Qualcomm’s new flagship for 2018. Now, Samsung will probably also launch the Exynos variant of the Galaxy S9, though we still don’t know what name will Samsung use for that processor, the Exynos 9000 maybe? In any case, you can expect to variants of the Galaxy S9.

Now, in addition to mentioning the phone’s processor, the source also claims that the Galaxy S9 will ship with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, which is also quite probable, as that version of Android had been announced by Google recently, and Samsung has plenty of time to upgrade its skin to Android 8.0 Oreo. The Galaxy S9 is also expected to include a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, just like the Galaxy S8, as an in-display fingerprint scanning tech will not be available in time for Samsung to implement it in the Galaxy S9. However, it seems like that rear-facing fingerprint scanner will be centered this time around, in the middle of the phone’s back side, which is a good thing, as it will be easier to reach. The position of the fingerprint scanner in the Galaxy S8, S8 Plus and Note 8 was talked about quite a few times, and plenty of consumers don’t appreciate Samsung’s decision here, but it seems like that will change next year. Now, in addition to all that, the source mentions that the phone will ship with a QHD+ (2960 x 1440) Infinity display, which will sport an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, just like the Galaxy S8, S8 Plus and Note 8. Now, surprisingly enough, the source claims that the Galaxy S9 will pack in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is quite surprising considering that most rumors suggested that the phone will ship with 6GB of RAM on the inside. Well, the Galaxy S9 Plus will launch alongside the Galaxy S9, so chances are that it might ship with 6GB of RAM.

In addition to everything that was mentioned thus far, the Galaxy S9 will probably ship with a dual camera setup on the back, similar to the one included in the Galaxy Note 8. A more detailed camera info did not surface just yet, but it’s possible that the phone will ship with a regular RGB lens and a secondary telephoto lens, though we’ll have to wait and see what will happen. The Galaxy S9 will land in either March or April, and a ton of rumors and leaks will pop up in the coming months, so stay tuned.