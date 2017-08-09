Rumor: Galaxy Note 8 To Sport 6GB Of RAM, 3,300mAh Battery

The Galaxy Note 8 wallpapers surfaced yesterday, and now the device’s specs have surfaced yet again. The Galaxy Note 8’s specifications have surfaced a number of times thus far, and this new rumor sheds more light on what can we expect when it comes to the Galaxy Note 8. This information comes from Weibo, Chinese social network, and it has been provided by a China-based leakster, read on.

If the source is to be believed, the Galaxy Note 8 will sport a 6.3-inch display with 2960 x 1440 resolution, which is in line with previous rumors. This essentially means that you’ll get a 6.3-inch panel, with the same aspect ratio as on the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, we’re looking at an 18.5:9 aspect ratio here. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor will fuel the Galaxy Note 8 in the US and some other markets, while Samsung’s Exynos 8895 64-bit octa-core SoC will do the same in South Korea, Europe, China and a number of other markets out there. The Galaxy Note 8 will ship with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, says the source, and a 3,300mAh battery will be included on the inside of this device, and it will not be removable. Now, that’s pretty much it as far as specs are concerned, though the source also shared some pricing info with the public. If that info is to be believed, the Galaxy Note 8 will cost €999, though it’s unclear if this price applies to China or to some other global markets, though chances are we’re looking at its price in China, which probably means that the phone will be slightly more affordable elsewhere.

The Galaxy Note 8 will almost certainly look similar to the Galaxy S8 smartphones, the device already leaked, and aside from being less curved on the corners, it is very similar to Samsung’s flagship smartphones. Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on the Galaxy Note 8, and on top of it you’ll get Samsung’s custom UI, as per usual. Two cameras will be located on the back of the Galaxy Note 8, and we’ll probably get two 12-megapixel or 13-megapixel snappers. The Galaxy Note 8 is scheduled to arrive on August 23, so stay tuned.