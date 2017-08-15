Rumor: Galaxy Note 8 To Sport 12MP & 13MP Lenses On Its Back

According to a new report which surfaced in Korea, the Galaxy Note 8 will ship with a dual camera setup, while industry sources also revealed some camera detail as well. If the provided info is accurate, the Galaxy Note 8 will sport a regular RGB sensor on the back, which will be backed by a telephoto lens, we’re looking at 12-megapixel (Dual Pixel) and 13-megapixel snappers here, respectively. The source also says that both cameras will ship with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), and a 2x optical zoom will be available here as well, which was to be expected considering that a telephoto lens is included here.

We’ve seen a similar setup on a number of devices that are already available in the market, including the iPhone 7 Plus, OnePlus 5, Xiaomi Mi 6… and a number of other phones. Having said that, the telephoto lens will let you capture some nice bokeh effect as well. Now, industry sources also mentioned that the company will start including dual camera setups in other devices after the Galaxy Note 8 gets announced. Having said that, the Galaxy S9 will likely ship with two cameras on its back as well, though it’s too early to say, of course. The Galaxy Note 8 will get announced on August 23, Samsung had already confirmed its Unpacked event for that date, and the company will host that event in New York.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 actually popped up on GFXBench earlier today, and basically shared its spec sheet with the public. The device will ship with a 6.4-inch QHD+ Infinity display, which is a bit larger than the panel Samsung used in the Galaxy S8 Plus (6.2-inch display). The Galaxy Note 8 will pack in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, while Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on the device, along with the company’s custom UI. An 8-megapixel shooter will be included on the front side of the device, and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner will be a part of this package as well. Samsung’s S Pen stylus will ship with the Galaxy Note 8, and this phablet will sport less rounded corners than the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.