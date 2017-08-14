Rumor: Galaxy Note 8 To Go On Sale In The US On August 24

The Galaxy Note 8’s sales roadmap for South Korea leaked last week, and now some new info surfaced regarding the phone’s availability in the US. According to some info shared by a Reddit user called ‘note8throwaway’, the Galaxy Note 8 will go on sale in the US on August 24. The source claims that this information comes from a Best Buy employee, who obviously shared too much info, and in addition to that, the source claims that such info was confirmed “through both Verizon and Samsung channels”.

Now, if this information is accurate, that means that Samsung will not offer the Galaxy Note 8 for pre-order in the US at all, and that the phone will go on sale one day after it gets announced. The Galaxy Note 8 will become official on August 23, Samsung had confirmed that a while back, as the company scheduled an Unpacked event in New York. In any case, take the availability info with a grain of salt. The Galaxy Note 8 will, according to a recent rumor, sport a pressure sensitive display, while the phone will resemble its siblings, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, quite a bit. The Galaxy Note 8 will be made out of metal and glass, while it will sport a dual camera setup on the back (horizontally aligned). Next to those two cameras, you’ll get a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, as the Galaxy Note 8 will not ship with an in-display fingerprint scanner it seems.

The device will, allegedly, sport a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, which will be curved on the sides. The Galaxy Note 8 will probably ship with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable internal storage. Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on the device, along with the company’s custom UI. Two 12-megapixel or 13-megapixel shooters will be included on the back of Samsung’s upcoming flagship phablet, at least according to most rumors that surfaced thus far. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC will fuel the Galaxy Note 8 in the US and some other markets, while the Exynos 8895 64-bit octa-core processor, which is Samsung’s very own flagship chip, will fuel the Galaxy Note 8 in Europe, Korea, China… and a number of other regions.