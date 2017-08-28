Rumor: Galaxy Note 8 To Launch In China On September 29

Samsung had introduced the Galaxy Note 8 in New York quite recently, that was the global announcement for the device, and it seems like the phone might launch in China on September 29, at least according to the latest rumor. Samsung’s flagship devices are usually a bit late in China, in other words, Samsung opts to launch them in China about a month after their initial launch, so this info might as well be accurate.

This rumor has surfaced on Weibo, and two Galaxy Note 8 variants (SM-N9500 and SM-N9508) had already been certified in China. China might even get the 4GB RAM variant of the Galaxy Note 8, as that model had been certified by TENAA, while the standard 6GB RAM model will probably also reach this Asian country. Now, the company is also expected to announce an 8GB RAM variant of the Galaxy Note 8 in China, as it did for the Galaxy Note 7. Samsung is not the only company which tends to release units with more RAM in China, and that special edition variant will probably drop later on, we probably won’t see it launch on September 29. The Galaxy Note 8 is actually expected to cost around 6,000 Yuan ($904) in China, well, the cheapest model of the device is expected to cost that much, maybe even 4GB RAM model, as the Galaxy Note 8’s most affordable 6GB RAM variant is priced around $940 in the US, depending on where you decide to buy it, though it’s worth noting that the phone is not yet available for purchase, though pre-orders are already open.

The Galaxy Note 8 is made out of metal and glass, it sports a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, and it comes with the S Pen stylus. The device comes in two SoC variants, one model is fueled by the Snapdragon 835, while the other one comes with the Exynos 8895 SoC. There are two cameras on the back of the Galaxy Note 8, two 12-megapixel snappers, while a single 8-megapixel shooter is placed on the front side of this smartphone. A 3,300mAh non-removable battery is also included in this package, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on this phone, along with Samsung’s custom UI.