Rogers Offering Samsung Galaxy S8 For $0 For A Limited Time

Canadian carrier Rogers has teamed up with Fido to offer some deals in anticipation of the back-to-school season and the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S7 lineups ended up being discounted as a result of that endeavor. As a new school year is about to kick off in just a few weeks, Rogers has prepared a “Forward to School” event and the latest flagship smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy S8, can be had for $0 down. The Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy S7, and the Galaxy S7 Edge are on offer as well, but not all of them are available at such large discounts. As is usually case with this type of promotions, interested customers will have to agree to a plan to take advantage of this particular one.

The Samsung Galaxy S8, for instance, is available for $0 down on a two-year Share Everything Premium+ Tab plan, while the Galaxy S7 is available for $0 down on a Premium Tab plan. The Galaxy S8 Plus and Galaxy S7 Edge, meanwhile, are available for $99 with a Premium Tab plan. This promotion marks the first time that Rogers has discounted the Galaxy S8 series since it started selling the smartphones. The carrier also has an attractive trade-in deal for the latest Galaxy flagships, offering both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus for $0 down when trading in an eligible device. In addition, interested customers can also get the Galaxy Tab E LTE tablet for just $49 if they add it as a $10 add-on to a Share Everything Plan.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are Samsung’s latest flagships and they’re packed with top-notch specifications in all aspects. Rogers’s Forward to School promotion makes a compelling proposition for Galaxy consumers looking for the latest and greatest devices, but it will not last for long. Rogers says it’s a limited-time offer and “subject to change without notice,” albeit no specific expiry date has been mentioned by the wireless carrier so far. Activating wireless service involves a $20 connection fee, but Rogers is waiving this fee for customers who activate their devices online, and it’s also throwing in a promotional coupon which guarantees a 15 percent discount on various accessories.