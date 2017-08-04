Rogers Files Trademark For Nine New Smart Products In Canada

Canadian wireless telephone company Rogers looks to expand into more markets, as the Toronto-based firm has recently filed trademark applications for nine new products that feature smart functions, including digital electronic devices meant to monitor your fitness data, a smartwatch, an animal locator software, and more. A couple of trademark filings with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) revealed several wearable and non-wearable devices, hardware tools and software solutions that will likely form part of Rogers’ Internet of Things (IoT) effort.

Among the products the company registered with CIPO include the Rogers Smart Pulse and Smart Shape, which are intended to measure, track and display information related to your health such as heart and pulse rates, amount of calories burned, distance taken, and sleep pattern. These products come in the form of wearable and non-wearable digital electronic devices, according to the filing. Another electronic device that surfaced on CIPO is called the Rogers Smart Tracker, which basically has a similar set of functions as those found in Rogers Smart Pulse and Smart Shape, though the difference between them remains unclear at this point. Additionally, those products are complemented with another device called Rogers Smart Health, which is essentially designed to monitor your health condition. Next up is a set of smartwatches called Rogers Smart Bandz and Rogers Smart Watch, both of which include an electronic game function and a two-way radio communication. It takes the form of a smartwatch that features a camera and a mobile smart telephone, among others. The Canadian carrier also registered a product called Rogers Smart Home Phone, which consists of a telephone, audio receivers and transmitters, and computer software that users can employ to send and receive voicemail, data, photos and graphics.

While the above-mentioned products focus mainly on hardware, Rogers also filed trademark applications for a couple of software solutions. One software application is called Rogers Smart TV, which is designed to help users manage and display text, graphics, and images on televisions using multimedia applications. Another software application is called the Rogers Smart Petz, intended to help locate your pet using an electronic transmitter and a receiver collar. Rogers, which bills itself as the first carrier in Canada to offer IoT solutions to enterprise customers in the country, is expected to introduce those products in the coming months, though it is also possible that not all of them will make it to the final release.