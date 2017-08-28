Rogers, Bell, Telus Offering A Free Google Home With Pixel

Rogers, Bell, and Telus are currently running a promotion that allows customers in Canada to get a free Google Home speaker with a purchase of the Google Pixel or Pixel XL. All three wireless carriers are offering the Internet of Things (IoT) device alongside a two-year plan that can either be a new one or a renewal, as long as it’s accompanied with a purchase of one of Google’s 2016 Android flagships. Consumers who opt for one of Rogers’ Share Everything plans are all eligible for the deal, as are (future) customers of Telus who sign up for the mobile service provider’s Your Choice plan, regardless of whether they need a personal line or a business package. Bell has yet to provide more details on the promotion that it says is available alongside an unspecified two-year plan, though the company’s wording implies that all 24-month plans may be eligible for the deal.

Telus and Rogers are running their latest promotion until September 7 or while supplies last and it’s currently unclear how long will the same deal be offered by Bell. All three Canadian wireless carriers are selling the Google Home for $179.99, which translates to just over $144 USD, making this a relatively attractive deal for people looking for a new flagship who value the stock Android experience or are simply seeking an affordable way to expand their commitment to Google’s product and service ecosystem. The move also marks the first time that the Google Home is available for less than its original retail price in Canada, with the device having only been released in the country this June after debuting in the United States in November 2016.

The Canadian promotion comes amid rumors about the Pixel 2 series and a smaller Google Home version that Google is said to be developing, with the company reportedly looking to both revise its flagship handset series and deliver a direct competitor to Amazon’s Echo Dot lineup. The Mountain View, California-based tech giant is expected to announce its latest hardware offerings in early October, according to recent reports, and all of the upcoming gadgets should be available for purchase by the end of the year.