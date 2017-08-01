Ring Debuts A New Range Of Smart Security Spotlight Cams

Home automation company, Ring, is launching a new series of security cameras called the Ring Spotlight Cams. According to the manufacturer, the new products are the world’s first motion-activated cameras to support FullHD video, two-way talk capabilities, built-in LED spotlights and a siren alarm. Ring also describes the new Spotlight Cam as the only smart security camera to be available in three power configurations, namely Wired, Battery, and Solar, offering surveillance solutions for a wider range of scenarios.

The Ring Spotlight Cam Wired works as expected and draws electrical current from standard power outlets, and according to the official press release, it appears that the Wired variant may be the only model giving users the ability to create and customize their own motion zones. On the other hand, the Ring Spotlight Cam Battery variant features adjustable motion sensors which can help in reducing false alarms, and it is powered by a quick-release battery pack which allows users to replace the batteries with ease and without having to move the device itself. Both the Wired and Battery variants can communicate with smartphones, tablets, and computers, and alert users of when someone has entered the motion zones. Lastly, there is the Ring Spotlight Cam Solar variant which is bundled with the Ring Solar Panel right out of the box and evidently has the ability to convert sunlight into electrical current. Additionally, the solar-powered variant is equipped with its own rechargeable backup battery pack, and according to the manufacturer, the unit can harvest enough energy for powering the Ring Spotlight Cam Solar around the clock in only a “few hours” of direct sunlight per day. This variant is also equipped with adjustable motion sensors not unlike the Spotlight Cam Battery, however, the official press release makes no mention of connectivity with smart devices as it does with the other two models.

All three new Ring Spotlight Cams have been announced on pre-order terms but at the time of this writing, it appears that the pre-order / product pages have been pulled down for unknown reasons. Surely this is only a temporary setback and hopefully, the new security cam lineup will once again be available for pre-purchase soon. Until then, the company’s online store continues to offer products such as the popular Ring Video Doorbell and its Pro variant, as well as the Stick Up Cam and the Floodlight Cam introduced in January 2017 at CES.