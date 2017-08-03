Report: Samsung Surpasses 20 Million Galaxy S8 Shipments

Samsung Electronics shipped more than 20 million units of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus as of July, according to the latest market data collected and published by Strategy Analytics on Thursday. The South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) managed to ship 19.8 million units of its latest Android flagships in the three-month period ending June 30, with that number being even more impressive in light of the fact that the Galaxy S8 lineup didn’t hit the market until April 21. On Average, Samsung shipped 278,800 Galaxy S8 models on a daily basis since their release and has surpassed the 20 million mark in early July, Strategy Analytics said.

The same market research firm recently published an in-depth report detailing how the massive commercial success of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus was so influential that it even increased the average selling price (ASP) of Samsung-made smartphones in a significant manner, noting how that trend may continue in the coming months as the release of the highly anticipated Galaxy Note 8 is drawing near. Some industry watchers were previously speculating that the Galaxy S8 series is selling worse than the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge did, substantiating that claim by pointing out how the Seoul-based consumer electronics manufacturer stopped reporting its sales figures for the two devices in May. Samsung promptly denied those allegations, with its latest consolidated financial report revealing that its mobile division as a whole is performing in an optimal manner and has mostly recovered from the Galaxy Note 7 debacle last fall.

The upcoming Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be a massive commercial success that will help Samsung strengthen its already dominant global footprint in the industry. The tech giant is currently holding more than a fifth of the global smartphone market and should maintain its lead over Apple and Huawei in the coming years, according to recent estimates. The Galaxy Note 8 is scheduled to be officially unveiled on August 23 and should go out on sale by late September. The 6.3-inch phablet is likely to additionally improve Samsung’s profit margins, with industry insiders recently revealing that the device will sell for over $1,100 in select European markets.