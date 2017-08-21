Report: Samsung To Roll Out Bixby Globally On August 22

It seems that Samsung’s AI-powered digital assistant, Bixby, will roll-out globally starting on August 22. The information came from an advertisement posted by the South Korean tech giant on Facebook. The ad shows a picture of the Samsung Galaxy S8 with the phrase “Get ready for a smarter way to use your phone” with the date August 22. The Bixby logo is also visible in the teaser, which clearly confirms that the content of the ad is pertaining to the personal assistant.

This news comes a few days after the South Korean smartphone manufacturer has rolled out several core Bixby apps to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus units worldwide. Among the applications that were deployed include the Bixby PLM, Bixby Global Action, Bixby Wakeup, and Bixby Dictation. These applications were already rolled out and installed on many devices but the tech firm has yet to activate the services through its servers. If this information is correct, these services will likely be activated on August 22.

It has been months since the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus has been released yet the manufacturer has to activate its voice assistant in most of its devices. Until now, the only countries where this feature is working are in South Korea and the United States. The key reason behind the delay is the lack of data necessary to make the AI work. Digital assistants need a lot of information to predict future actions and understand the intricacies of languages. Now that all of these concerns have been seemingly sorted, owners of Samsung’s most recent flagship devices will now experience the key features that Bixby offers. The assistant can be activated by simply saying “Hi, Bixby”. Once it is activated, users may now instruct the assistant to do complex actions like grouping images captured from a holiday vacation. Another important feature of Bixby Voice is quick commands, which allows the user to shorten multi-step requests using a single word or a short phrase. Bixby Vision is also available to owners of the Samsung flagships. Using this feature, users may identify items, search for information, and translate sentences using the handset’s camera app.