Report: Samsung To Release A 256GB Galaxy Note 8 Model

Samsung Electronics is preparing a variant of the Galaxy Note 8 with 256GB of internal flash memory, according to a set of newly revealed model numbers associated with the upcoming phablet which was shared by one industry insider on Monday. The model numbers that can be seen below indicate that at least one South Korean version of the flagship should be available with 256GB of storage space, though it’s currently unclear how many more markets is the Seoul-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) targeting with this particular variant. Likewise, it remains to be seen whether 256GB of storage means that the newly uncovered model will also feature 8GB of RAM. If it will, this is likely the rumored Emperor Edition of the Galaxy Note 8 that Samsung is said to be preparing for a release in Korea, China, and possibly a number of other countries.

Rumors of the Emperor Edition of the device have been circulating the industry for several months now, and while not all insiders agree that the most high-end variant of the Galaxy Note 8 will feature 8GB of RAM, China and South Korea are still likely to receive this ultra-premium version of Samsung’s upcoming flagship, similar to how the Galaxy S8 Plus with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage was also only launched in select Asian markets, including these two. The international model is widely expected to be powered by the Exynos 8895, Samsung’s first system-on-chip (SoC) manufactured on the 10nm process node that was already commercialized with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. Regardless of their exact memory configurations, all variants of the device should come with a microSD card slot that supports at least 256GB of additional storage.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED panel that’s essentially a slightly larger version of the Infinity Display found on the Galaxy S8-series handsets, featuring an unconventional aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The South Korean consumer electronics manufacturer already confirmed that the Galaxy Note 8 will be officially announced on August 23, with numerous industry watchers expecting the phablet to become available for purchase by late September.