Report: Next Nokia Phone To Sport ‘Larger Than Nokia 8’ Display

This week HMD Global announced the launch of the latest smartphone to come from the Nokia brand, the Nokia 8. As part of the launch process, Russian news outlet 4PDA spoke with HMD Global officials who provided some further insight into the Nokia 8 design process. As well as suggesting that there is another Nokia smartphone en route. One which is said to come with a larger display than what is currently offered with the Nokia 8.

Now, the Nokia 8 is not a huge smartphone to begin with, as it does come equipped with a 5.3-inch display. So while the comments suggest that a newer phone from Nokia will tread closer to a phablet size, that might not exactly be the sentiment being made. As in addition to the direct comment on the larger display, the HMD Global officials were separately asked about ‘frameless displays’ – otherwise known as bezel-less displays. Therefore it is possible that what the comments are alluding to is not necessarily a larger sized smartphone, but possible, more of a bezel-less display, which would mean a larger display on a similar-sized smartphone – in contrast to a larger phone with a larger display. Unfortunately, that is the extent to the details provided about this upcoming smartphone, other than it will be a phone designed to cater to ‘all users.’ The latter point suggesting that the display size will likely be one that accommodates those who prefer larger displays as well, regardless of whether it is bezel-less or not.

On the topic of bezel-less displays, HMD Global’s Global Marketing Manager, Neil Broadley, was noted explaining that Nokia did not really see the need to include one this time around. Broadley notes that the feedback received from consumers prior to the launch was that they liked the current display, in its current form. Likewise, while a number of high-profile smartphone brands including Samsung are transitioning to the new bezel-less display form, Broadly stated that “Nokia has never been a brand that follows others” with the suggestion being that irrespective of what other smartphone companies do now (or in the future), Nokia will continue to do its own thing regardless. With Broadley reportedly going on to note “we focus on what will be best for users.”