Report: LG V30, V30 Plus To Be Released On September 7

The LG V30 and V30 Plus will be released on September 7 in the phone maker’s home country, South Korean media reported on Monday. The standard LG V30 is said to be offered in black, blue, silver, and lavender color options, whereas only the black variant of the LG V30 Plus will be sold in the Far Eastern country, at least initially, sources said. Apart from the Seoul-based consumer electronics manufacturer, the LG V30 and V30 Plus will also be sold by three domestic wireless carriers, according to the same report, which adds that the devices will start at an equivalent of $800 and $900, respectively. The more affordable handset will come with 64GB of internal flash storage, whereas its counterpart is said to feature 128GB of native memory, with both being expected to debut alongside the Korean version of the Google Assistant whose development was sped up in recent months at the request of LG Electronics, industry insiders previously said.

Save for the storage capacity, the differences between the two upcoming models are still unclear and it remains to be seen whether the LG V30 Plus will even be available globally like its sibling is expected to be. Both devices should be powered by the Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC) and 6GB of RAM, in addition to having the fastest mobile lens in the industry, with the primary sensor of their dual camera setup already being confirmed as featuring an aperture of f/1.6 and the phone itself running Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

The South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) previously revealed it’s set to officially announce the LG V30 on August 31 in the run-up to IFA 2017 which starts on September 1, making a September 7 release somewhat less plausible given the fact that the firm has a history of providing consumers with at least several weeks to pre-order its latest Android flagships. However, with the LG V30’s main competitor — the Galaxy Note 8 — being scheduled for a worldwide release on September 15, it’s possible that the company now opted for a shorter pre-order period in an effort to beat Samsung’s high-end phablet to the market with the goal of taking some of its sales. Alternatively, September 7 may end up being the date when pre-orders for the LG V30 officially open in South Korea before the phablet hits the market later that month or in early October.