Report: LG V30 To Be Released Alongside LG V30 Plus

The LG V30 will launch and be released alongside the LG V30 Plus, sources from the South Korean wireless industry said on Friday. LG Electronics previously confirmed that the LG V30 will be officially announced on August 31 but made no mention of another model, with most reports on the matter previously indicating that the handset itself will only be available in several variants aimed at different markets. However, the new information suggests that an entirely different device is set to be unveiled in late August before hitting the market in South Korea alongside the LG V30 on September 15. The LG V30 will sport a price tag of around $700, whereas the LG V30 Plus will retail for approximately $875 in the Far Eastern country, the same sources said.

The base model is said to feature 64GB of internal flash memory and won’t have wireless charging, in addition to sporting an inferior “audio system” compared to the LG V30 Plus which is supposed to have 128GB of storage space, according to the new report. Both devices will be powered by the same system-on-chip (SoC) which will presumably be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835, in addition to featuring 6GB of RAM, IP68-certified bodies resistant to dust particles and water, and a dual camera setup comprised of a 16-megapixel sensor and a 13-megapixel one, the insiders said, thus reiterating many previous reports about the handset. The LG V30 and V30 Plus will supposedly be powered by a 3,200mAh battery which won’t be removable and ship with support for LG Pay in South Korea.

It’s currently unclear what kind of audio improvements is the LG V30 Plus meant to offer compared to the regular V30, especially since all previous LG V-series models had Quad-DAC support and the new smartphone was expected to do the same. The Seoul-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is no stranger to revising its flagship phone lineups but it traditionally does so a few months after its first new high-end device hits the market, as was the case with the LG G6, so it remains to be seen whether the company truly opts to revise its product launch strategy later this year.