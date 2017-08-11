Report: LG Q6 Plus To Launch In India Soon With 4GB Of RAM

LG had announced the LG Q6 in India quite recently, and it seems like the LG Q6 Plus variant will be coming soon as well. According to Phone Radar’s sources, the LG Q6 Plus will come to India in the near future, and it will cost Rs. 17,990 ($280) in the country, while the LG Q6 is priced at Rs. 14,990 ($234). The LG Q6 Plus will become available in Astro Black, Ice Platinum and Marine Blue color variants, according to the source.

That is pretty much all the info that the source shared, there was no mention of the LG Q6α, the third LG Q6-branded smartphone that LG announced last month. In any case, all of these devices share the same design, but the LG Q6 Plus is the most powerful out of the bunch, mainly due to the fact it offers more RAM, and in addition to storage, that’s the only difference between these three devices. The LG Q6α offers 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, the LG Q6 comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, while the LG Q6 Plus sports 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. All of the LG Q6 phones come with a microSD slot as well, which means you can expand upon their initial storage count. The LG Q6 Plus sports a 5.5-inch 2160 x 1080 FullVision IPS LCD display, and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 435 64-bit octa-core SoC. This phone also packs in a 3,000mAh non-removable battery, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device, along with the company’s LG UI 5.0. A 13-megapixel shooter can be found on the back of this phone, while a 5-megapixel unit is included on the front side of the LG Q6. Both single SIM and dual SIM variants of the device have been announced, and we’re presuming that the dual SIM model will arrive to India.

On top of everything that was mentioned here, it’s worth noting that the LG Q6 Plus is MIL-STD-810G compliant, and that the phone sports really thin bezels, similar to the LG G6, LG’s flagship for this year. It is still unknown when is LG planning to announce this phone in India, but if the source is to be believed, that will happen really soon, so stay tuned.