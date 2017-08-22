Report: Huawei To Release A Single Bezel-Less Mate 10 Model

Huawei will only release one bezel-less variant of the upcoming Mate 10, industry sources from China said on Monday, adding that the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is initially planning on launching two versions of its next flagship this fall. The variant with regularly sized bezels is also said to be somewhat less powerful than the bezel-less one and may be the marketed as the Mate 10 Lite, which is a name that’s been circulating the industry in recent times. The nearly bezel-free device is said to be called the Mate 10 Pro, with sources adding that this particular model will feature a front-facing fingerprint reader, whereas the more affordable handset is to succeed the rear-mounted scanner of the Mate 9 and P10. The insiders didn’t elaborate on the matter so it’s still unclear whether they implied that the Mate 10 Pro will have an in-screen scanner or if the device will simply have a physical Home button which will double as a fingerprint reader.

The bezel-less Mate 10 Pro is also expected to boast a tall screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9, i.e. 2:1, thus joining the recent design trend in the industry which was started by Samsung and LG earlier this year. According to previous reports, the larger Mate 10 model that’s now purported to be marketed as the Mate 10 Pro will have a 6.1-inch display panel, whereas the smaller Mate 10 Lite is said to be equipped with a 5.8-inch screen. The Shenzhen, China-based consumer electronics manufacturer often employed similar product strategies in the past and has a history of releasing a number of radically different devices under the same sub-series, as was the case with the Mate 9 lineup.

Earlier today, the company released a short video teaser for what’s widely believed to be the Mate 10 series, indicating that its upcoming offering(s) will feature a dual camera setup which the firm co-developed with Leica. The Mate 10 Pro is believed to be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 system-on-chip (SoC), Huawei’s upcoming 10nm silicon that has yet to be officially announced by its chip-making subsidiary. The screen of the device is rumored to be advertised as the “EntireView” display and feature a QHD resolution, with the phablet itself being expected to be launched in mid-October.