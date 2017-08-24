Report: Huawei Nova 2 To Debut In Europe Shortly For €400

Huawei will soon start selling one of its recent mid-range offerings, the Huawei Nova 2, in Europe. The device was recently listed by several retailers in the Netherlands, although more stores will likely get their units soon. This news comes several months after the manufacturer initially launched the handset in China. The smartphone can be bought outright for €400, which translates to roughly $472 at the current exchange rate. This is considerably higher than the initial price of the device in China, where it sold for around $360. The jump in price was somewhat expected, as it likely includes both import duties and value-added tax. Aside from buying it outright, the smartphone will also be obtainable with wireless carrier plans. There’s still no word on when the larger version of the handset, the Huawei Nova 2 Plus, will arrive on the Old Continent.

The Huawei Nova 2 is powered by the Kirin 659 SoC which includes eight ARM Cortex A53 64-bit cores and the Mali T830-MP2 GPU. The processors are grouped into two clusters, with one cluster clocked at 2.36GHz and the other one having a maximum frequency of 1.7GHz. The Huawei Nova 2 also sports a 5-inch display with a resolution of 1920 by 1080 pixels and is equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash storage which can be expanded with a microSD card, with the phone itself also shipping with a 2,950mAh battery.

Moreover, the handset is equipped with a dual rear camera setup entailing a 12-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel one. On the other hand, the front-facing selfie shooter sports a high-resolution 20-megapixel sensor. The smartphone’s SIM card slot can accept two SIM cards at once, allowing the user to connect to two mobile networks simultaneously. Software-wise, Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device with Huawei’s proprietary EMUI skin running on top of the operating system. There is no word yet if Huawei will update the handset to the more recent Android 8.0 Oreo and more information about the availability of the device in other European countries will likely follow shortly.