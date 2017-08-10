Report: Huawei To Become 2nd Largest Smartphone Vendor In Q3

According to a new report from Taiwan, Huawei could push back Apple, and become the second largest smartphone manufacturer in Q3 2017. According to sources from Taiwan’s handset supply chain, Huawei’s high-end P-branded and M-branded devices are selling really well, not to mention Honor-branded phones which are also bringing a lot of traffic to the company. Considering that Apple is expected to introduce the all-new iPhone 8 in September, its sales will not exactly rise until the device goes on sale in late September or October, which gives Huawei a chance to trump the Cupertino giant.

According to a recent report by IDC, Huawei remained the third-largest smartphone manufacturer in the second quarter of this year, as the company shipped out 38.5 million smartphones, it managed to grab 11.3 percent of the global smartphone market. Apple, on the other hand, shipped 41 million smartphones in the second quarter of this year, the company grabbed 12 percent of the smartphone share in the second quarter of this year. As you can see, this gap is now narrowed quite a bit, and if Huawei managed to keep this momentum in the third quarter of the year, Apple could become the third-placed smartphone manufacturer, at least until the iPhone 8 sales kick in. Now, in China alone, Huawei managed to grow quite a bit, the company’s shipments grew 22.6 percent on year to 23.5 million units in Q2 2017. Thanks to such numbers, the company managed to grab a 21 percent of the smartphone market in China in that period. In addition to that, the company’s shipments grew in Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia as well, they grew quite a bit, around 45 percent year-on-year in Q2 this year. On top of all that, Huawei managed to expand in Europe as well, which is quite a success for the company.

According to sources from Taiwan, Huawei is expected to keep this going, and sell over 40 million units in the third quarter of this year, which would be enough to trump Apple, it seems. Apple’s shipments are expected to decrease in Q3, at least compared to Q2, though the iPhone 8 will likely bring the company that second place once again in Q4 this year. In any case, the next couple of months will be fairly interesting.