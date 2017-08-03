Report: Both Google Pixel 2 & Pixel XL 2 To Scrap 3.5mm Jack

Both the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 will ditch the 3.5mm audio jack, one industry insider said on Thursday, attributing the information to an unnamed tipster. Google’s upcoming flagship duo has been the subject of a wide variety of reports in recent months, though most sources are still unable to agree whether the smartphones will have a conventional audio port or not, or if only the smaller Pixel 2 is set to lose the 3.5mm jack. A number of unofficial cases for the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 that appeared on Amazon earlier this week indicated that both devices will be equipped with the port, though their legitimacy remains dubious.

Reports on the overall design of the Pixel 2 series have been significantly less conflicting, with most insiders agreeing that Google is looking to ship a pair of nearly bezel-less devices with edge-to-edge screens. The handsets are expected to lack a physical Home button much like the original Pixel and Pixel XL, and their on-screen system keys should be easier to use due to their minimal bottom bezels. Both the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are expected to feature display panels with an aspect ratio of 18:9, i.e. 2:1, and at least one of them is rumored to be manufactured by LG Electronics, whereas the other model may still be made by HTC, the Taiwanese phone maker that handled the entire 2016 Pixel lineup.

Some recent rumors suggested that the Pixel 2 series will entail the first two smartphones to ship with the Snapdragon 836, Qualcomm’s supposed revision of the Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC) which has yet to be officially announced by the San Diego, California-based semiconductor company. The handsets are also thought to feature 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage space, according to a number of recent benchmark sightings. Both the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 should run Android 8.0 out of the box, though they may not be the first announced devices to do so, just like their predecessors were beaten to the title of the first smartphones that ship with Android 7.0 Nougat after the LG V20 was launched in late September 2016. Google is expected to debut its upcoming flagship duo by mid-fall, likely at an exclusive hardware event similar to the one it hosted last October.