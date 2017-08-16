Report: Galaxy Note 8 To Ship With Samsung Experience 8.5

The Galaxy Note 8 will ship with Samsung Experience 8.5, industry sources said on Wednesday, adding that the latest build of Samsung’s proprietary mobile software suite is set to debut with a range of improvements and additions compared to Samsung Experience 8.1 that’s currently available on the company’s high-end offerings – the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. According to the newly reported information, the upcoming user interface will be significantly more stable and consistent in terms of performance, allowing the Galaxy Note 8’s Android skin to avoid frame rate drops and consequently improve the end-user experience of the device. The smartphone’s face recognition and iris identification algorithms are also said to be tweaked as part of Samsung Experience 8.5 and should be more efficient in the sense that users will be able to authenticate themselves more quickly.

The Galaxy Note 8 will supposedly run Samsung Experience 8.5 out of the box, with the UI itself being an integral part of Samsung’s take on Android 7.1 Nougat that the company has been working on for some time now and has already distributed its experimental build to some wireless carriers around the globe. Sources claim that the new software will also make its way to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus at some point in the future, but it’s currently unclear when exactly that might happen, with the new UI reportedly being “a couple of months” away from arriving on more smartphones. Likewise, the insiders didn’t clarify on whether Samsung Experience 8.5 will be distributed alongside the Android 7.1 Nougat update for those two handsets, though that seems like the most probable scenario, especially given Samsung’s software update practices.

The South Korean original equipment manufacturer is scheduled to officially launch the Galaxy Note 8 next Wednesday, August 23, while the phablet itself is likely to be released at some point in September. The device is expected to feature a 6.3-inch QHD screen with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and be powered by the Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 835, depending on the market, in addition to boasting at least 64GB of expandable storage space and 4GB of RAM. The Galaxy Note 8 should also be Samsung’s first mobile offering with a dual camera setup, with its imaging system being rumored to consist of two 12-megapixel sensors and a dual-LED flash.